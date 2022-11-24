Freeway to create enormous economic activities: Sayed-Khaiyum

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary and current Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there are enormous opportunities that will be created following the construction of the Suva-Nadi freeway.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s comment comes two days after People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka labelled the project as useless.

The FijiFirst General Secretary says economic activity will be created when the proposed freeway is constructed.

“All that land between Viti Levu is not being used. When you build a Highway in there, that will take only one hour and 20 minutes from Nadi to Suva or the landowners there will get money because people will want to come and lease their land. They will want to build homes, they will grow root crops and take it to the market within half an hour. You can live in Navosa and travel to work every day to Nadi or to Suva.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says many young Fijians will get jobs when work begins.

The freeway between Suva and Nadi will be a six-year project and will be built to climate resilience standards.