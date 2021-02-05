FRA yet to complete 20 percent of survey works in the North

The Fiji Roads Authority has yet to complete 20 percent of its survey works in the interior of Vanua Levu.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says this is due to the continuous rain in the North.

Road rehabilitation works in the Western and the Northern Division is 75 percent complete and 85 percent in the Eastern Division and Usamate says completing these rehabilitation work is a challenge.

“About 110 delivery personnel and 800 contractor personnel trying to make sure that they can re-enstate this roads. Some of these people are working 10-12 hours a day and some are working 7 days a week. When you try to re- enstate the crossings in particular and the flood washes it away, i have seen this myself in Vanua Levu soon after Yasa and again last week”.

Usamate says there are some limitations to crossings to ensure the safety of people that use it.

The Fiji Roads Authority is working around the clock and will only allow motorists to use the roads when it’s safe to do so.