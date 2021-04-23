Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
WHO sounds grim warning about Indian variant affecting Fiji|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws|Seasonal workers leave for Australia|We need to assume Viti Levu is exposed: Doctor Fong|Viti Levu under distress|Containment zones in Rakiraki|Doctor Fong lays down the rules for movement|Level of readiness not guaranteed says Dr. Fong|Screening clinics will pick up more cases: Dr Fong|Fijians need to adhere to safety measures|Two more cases surface as Viti Levu under threat, movement restricted|Fijians assist in COVID-19 response|UN out to assist Fiji’s vaccine efforts|Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF|Police to set up help numbers in light of COVID-19|India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere|Health Ministry sets up isolation facilities|No more movement within containment zone expected|Fijians warned to be honest about travel purpose|
Full Coverage

Roads

FRA works on single lane access at Korosomo

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 12:19 pm

Heavy vehicle drivers may soon access the Labasa/Seaqaqa Highway with the Fiji Roads Authority now clearing the Korosomo slip to make way for a single lane access road.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO, Kamal Prasad, says work on the new road is taking time so they have decided to construct a single lane access to allow heavy commercial trucks through.

At present, only vehicles up to 10 tons can access the alternative Tabia/Naduri Coastal Road route due to the weight restriction at the Laqere Bridge.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says they have completed surveys that have indicated the ground is now stable and have started work on constructing the new single-lane access.

This is being done in addition to the construction of the new three-lane road on Korosomo Hill.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.