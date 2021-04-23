FRA works on single lane access at Korosomo

Heavy vehicle drivers may soon access the Labasa/Seaqaqa Highway with the Fiji Roads Authority now clearing the Korosomo slip to make way for a single lane access road.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO, Kamal Prasad, says work on the new road is taking time so they have decided to construct a single lane access to allow heavy commercial trucks through.

At present, only vehicles up to 10 tons can access the alternative Tabia/Naduri Coastal Road route due to the weight restriction at the Laqere Bridge.

Prasad says they have completed surveys that have indicated the ground is now stable and have started work on constructing the new single-lane access.

This is being done in addition to the construction of the new three-lane road on Korosomo Hill.