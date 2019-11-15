FRA will now deal with subdivision roads

The Fiji Roads Authority will now deal with roads in subdivisions.

This is part of the reforms been undertaken by Housing Authority.

Minister for Housing, Premila Kumar says before the reforms, the Authority had built roads going into subdivisions which sometimes did not meet the FRA standards.

“It simply means that that particular road will not be taken by FRA and Housing Authority is not in the business of fixing road and maintaining roads that is the work of FRA. So in terms of reforms, from now onwards when the subdivision is been undertaken, Housing Authority is going to contract FRA to build the road to their standard.”

Kumar says once the road is complete, it can go into the FRA asset listing for continuous management and improvement.

Meanwhile, also part of the reforms is the amalgamation of the Authority with the Public Rental Board and the digitization of their services.