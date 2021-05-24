FRA urges motorists to exercise caution

Queens Road from Namatakula to Nadi remains open to all traffic.

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that roads from Sigatoka to Namatakula, Namatakula to Nawai as well as Nadi Town to Nawai are open.

This after heavy rain experienced in the area over the past few days caused widespread flooding on various roads along Queens Road.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRA adds there are two under slip locations at Kabisi as well as Nawai and motorists are advised to follow the temporary traffic management setup.

It adds the traffic signals in the Nadi CBD are currently not operational due to flooding.

The Raniga, Street as well as the Hospital Road intersection, Hospital Road with Main Street intersection, ANZ midblock, and FNPF midblock along the main street is open, however, motorists are urged to drive with extra care.

⚠️ One lane is restricted on Kings Road at Rabulu Village. Please be vigilant and drive to the conditions. For more information please call our toll free number 5720. pic.twitter.com/szfuzmt0Xj — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) February 5, 2022

FRA has also confirmed that all main supply route in the Northern Division is open to all traffic which includes the Nabouwalu Road to Labasa, Nabouwalu to Dawara, Wailevu West Coast, Wainikoro Road, Natewa West Coast, Bucabay Road, Napuka Road, and the Valavala Natera road.