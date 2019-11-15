FRA urges Fijians not to cross flooded waters

The Tavualevu Bridge in Tavua town is currently underwater closing off part of the Kings road.

The Fiji Roads Authority is also advising motorists that the Kings road in Korovou has been reduced to a single lane due to fallen trees.

FRA adds the Queens road at Nabukelevu road junction in Navua is also closed due to flooding.

Please be advised that Kings Road at Korovou is reduced to a single lane due to a fallen tree blocking the road. Motorists are advised to drive with extra care. pic.twitter.com/lnzFaAJ5cQ — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) April 7, 2020

#FRAupdate Nabukelevu-i-Ra Road near Nasalia Village in Kadavu is now open to traffic. Please drive with care. pic.twitter.com/riUoeDrQTv — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) April 7, 2020

The Authority is urging Fijians not to attempt crossing floodwaters in order to save lives.