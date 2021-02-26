FRA to relook at drainage

Plans have been put in place to relook at the drainage work along the Ratu Sukuna to Laucala Bay Roads.

This was highlighted by Moneet Lal the Project Engineer for China Railway No.5 Engineering Group while discussing the completion of road work along the stretch.

Lal says they are following the guidelines from the Fiji Roads Authority to solve drainage issues.

“We have engaged our designers who will look into web data hydrology report and all our design that has been done on the drainage which follows industry best practice.”

Meanwhile Prakash Chandra a resident living along the stretch says that they have been waiting for the drainage work to be redone.

He says as a result during heavy rain, the blocked drains get flooded and water enters their homes.

Chandra adds that this is not the only issue they have been facing as the sewage pump located at Kumi Road has been overflowing contributing to the drainage problems.