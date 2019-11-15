FRA to halt temporary repairs on some roads

Temporary repairs have been ceased on roads that cannot be salvaged via short term measures.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore has revealed some critical access-ways are on the brink of falling apart and small repairs will not last.

Moore adds continuous repairs on the same stretch of roads is a waste of taxpayers’ funds because it doesn’t last.

“We’ve got areas in Queens Road which in two years will be impassable. We’ve got to deal with those. Some of these roads are beyond repair so I’m no longer going to repair them. For the short term, I will do pothole repairs, but with funding available, I will do proper repairs.”

The FRA has assured motorists they are moving with haste and changes will be noticeable in the near future.