FRA to continue "rehabilitate not repair" approach

With several roads in the Suva area riddled with potholes and growing frustration from the travelling public, the Fiji Roads Authority says several years of neglect have left roads at a breaking point.

Chief Executive, Jonathan Moore admits Princess, Fletcher Roads and the stretch in Nabua, Suva can no longer be fixed through just pothole repairs.

Moore blames bad weather, poor maintenance, and overloading as main reasons behind deteriorating roads.

Article continues after advertisement

“The massive proliferation of the potholes right now is the weakened road through the wet season and the huge amount of rain we had. Not only does the rain make the potholes worse and make them bigger it also stops us from going out there to repair them properly. people may have seen the change in methodology whereas before they were just basically filling the hole with asphalt, that is just a temporary repair it doesn’t work. It’s not good value for money so we have stopped all that. The contractors are now cutting around the hole and getting back a decent piece of road and rebuilding that section”.

He says going forward FRA will continue with its ‘rehabilitate, not repair’ approach despite a budgetary challenging year.

“All the major arterial roads in the City will be dealt through rehabilitation and resealing because you can’t do any more work on them with pothole repairs. Everywhere around the pothole that you repairing is another pothole, doesn’t work anymore so it needs to end this is why the process going forward is to rehabilitate”.

FRA has commenced work on the Ratu Sukuna Road. Over the next few weeks, the FRA will begin rehabilitation on selected sections of the Princes Road, Fletcher Road, Nabua commercial area and Waimanu Road among others.