FRA to construct bypass road at Korosomo Hill

The Fiji Roads Authority is looking to construct a new bypass road at Korosomo Hill, near Seaqaqa – just beside the major slip along Cross Island Road.

FRA had approached landowners on Wednesday to seek permission to clear the land beside the slip to make way for the road construction.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says they cleared the site on Wednesday and were carrying out the survey and design of the road yesterday.

The work should start by today.

The major slip runs for almost 160 meters on Korosomo Hill – along Cross Island Road which connects Labasa to Savusavu and Nabouwalu.

For the time being while the road is closed, an alternative route from Tabia through to Naduri and out from Korovou Road is being used by cars and buses.