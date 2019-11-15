FRA to conduct replacement work at Vitogo Paipai Timber Bridge

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising travelers along the Vakabuli Indian School road that the Vitogo Paipai Timber Bridge will be temporarily closed from Saturday.

This is to allow contractors to carry out replacement of the severely deteriorated bridge timber runners and decking.

The urgent repairs will start from 10pm Saturday to 6am August 3rd.

Travelers are encouraged to use the detour road available via Drasa Cemetry