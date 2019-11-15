FRA to benefit from the duty reduction

Many businesses and agencies are taking advantage of the reduction in import duty that was announced in this year’s National Budget.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the reduction will also benefit them as they import some of the road surfacing materials.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says a majority of the materials used by the Authority is locally produced however they have some raw materials which come from overseas.

“They are not a vast amount of import for us but we do the import. We will benefit from duty reduction. Things like bitumen for example that’s not produced in Fiji so that imported. We will benefit from the reduction because we use a huge amount of bitumen.”

Moore says this will also reduce their expenses to some extent and provide access to quality raw materials.