FRA taking steps to rectify condition of deteriorated roads in Suva

The Fiji Roads Authority acknowledges the concerns regarding the adverse road conditions around Suva.

The FRA says they are aware of the condition of the most severely deteriorated roads and are taking steps to rectify the situation.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says regrettably the necessary termination of the Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project 2 contract has delayed our reconstruction programme by approximately 15 months.

Article continues after advertisement

“But we recognize that some of these roads are in poor condition like Amy Street and we cannot wait 15 months and we need to do something now”

Moore adds that in recognition of this, five roads have been removed from the scope of the retender for SARUP 2 and will be fully reconstructed over the next 12 months.

These roads include, Amy Street, Brown Street, Milverton Road, Ratu Mara Road including the Nabua Bypass and Waimanu Road.

FRA says the remaining roads under the SARUP 2 are being retendered as 4 separate contracts adding that the work has been split in order to reduce the construction delivery period for each road.

It says tenders are being prepared now and the work on site is scheduled to commence at the end of 2020, and will be complete early in 2022.