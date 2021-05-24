FRA road repair works to continue

The Fiji Roads Authority is speeding up repairs to low-lying crossings which are commonly washed out during heavy rain.

FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Kumar says they have been asked to repair unsealed saturated roads, but this is not possible because there needs to be clear weather before maintenance work commences.

“Some are saying that you did the repair and it’s broken now again, especially the low-level crossing, we are just doing emergency response and in emergency response, we just make sure that excess is reinstated and then we will come and do the permanent reinstatement. Permanent reinstatement will take time and so we’ve got another plan to address this long-term low long area washing out and that’s what we intend to take over in the next financial year.”

Kumar says the Authority is conducting extensive road work around the country, following the plan it has adopted.