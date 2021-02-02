Home

FRA resumes pothole reduction programme

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 12:20 pm
The Fiji Roads Authority has resumed works on several roads around the Central Division.

The Fiji Roads Authority has resumed works on several roads around the Central Division.

FRA Acting CEO Kamal Prasad says they expect to complete the rehabilitation soon and move to other areas.

Contractors are currently working on Brown Street, Nokonoko Road and Grantham Road.

“Our contractors are working on pothole reduction program which will involve ripping off the road. Before the cyclone we had just started with the Grantham and Nokonoko, so they are back on site.”

Meanwhile, Dravo Naisogovau Road, Ratu Kadavulevu Road, Koronivia Road, Buiduna Road, Dawakoto Road and Cautata Road in the Central Division are now open to all traffic.

The FRA is advising drivers to be cautious.

