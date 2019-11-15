FRA restores TC Tino damaged roads in the North

The Fiji Roads Authority has reinstated several road wash outs at the low level crossings around Labasa, that were damaged by the heavy rains and flooding brought about by TC Tino.

These include the washed out approaches at the Dreketilailai Crossing, Boubale Crossing and the Urata Crossing in Bulileka.

Residents told FBC News, the approaches get washed out every time there is heavy rain and flooding, blocking access to the main road for the hundreds of residents who live in the areas.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, reinstatement works were conducted over the weekend.

FRA is yet to state the cost of damage caused by TC Tino.