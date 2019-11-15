FRA reconstructs 19 bridges

Home

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 13, 2020 6:13 am

Bridges are a big focus for the Fiji Roads Authority this year.

FRA Chief Executive, Jonathan Moore reveals they are currently reconstructing 19 bridges in the country.

These include Yaqara Bridge, Legalega Bridge, Lomolomo Bridge, and Vutuna Bridge to name a few.

Moore says some bridges have deteriorated over the years.

A number of these bridges now have weight restrictions imposed on them.

 

 

 

