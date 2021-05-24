FRA projects independent of elections

The Fiji Roads Authority says its projects around the country have no political motivation.

In a rare move, Acting FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad has responded to claims by politicians that upgrades and maintenance are designed to influence voters.

Prasad says the FRA has always followed its plans for all projects, and this does not change during election time.

Article continues after advertisement

“Maybe we’ll reach your location when the elections are on the doorstep, please don’t think that because of the election we are there. It’s just that that’s our plan to do the job. Please differentiate us and don’t put us in the basket that we’re doing it just because of the election.”

Allocations for roads have in the past been labelled as electioneering, questioning why certain projects are undertaken as the polls draw nearer.