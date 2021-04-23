FRA projects delayed

The Fiji Roads Authority has delayed its projects due to the containment measures in place.

FRA Acting CEO, Kamal Prasad, says their manpower capacity has been challenged.

He adds they will only be responding to areas that require immediate attention.

“We have slowed down everything in terms of project delivery because the contractors’ men are in the containment zones.”

The Authority is urging the public to adhere to the advisories set in place by the Health Ministry to ensure everyone’s safety.