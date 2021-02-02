FRA prioritizes Northern roads

The Infrastructure Minister says Fiji Roads Authority will have to make the best use of the allocated budget.

Jone Usamate says in some cases they will have to reassign priorities.

Usamate says the Authority is working to ensure their resources are better distributed to help restore access to affected roads.

“So it’s just about planning within the budget that one already has. This is something that all our agencies will be doing.”

He adds Labasa will be a major priority for FRA as their road network suffered significant damage.

“Meantime work continues on all the other roads and crossings that have been damaged as a result of TC Ana. Some roads have also been impacted by floods that have affected us recently.”

FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says they will also work on drainage systems to minimize chances of landslips in the future.

The Authority is now prioritizing all the main supply routes in the Northern Division, by clearing landslip, and opening up access to a single lane.