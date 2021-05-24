FRA preserves existing infrastructure

The Fiji Roads Authority is ensuring that existing roads are being resurfaced to reduce the potholes.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says they have planned for this, and are carrying out work in different phases.

Prasad says they are focusing on preserving the existing infrastructure and improving the level of surfacing on existing roads.

Article continues after advertisement

“A few months ago there were a lot of pothole issues and that’s what we are addressing now. We are ripping all those roads up and compacting and resurfacing so that we do not have potholes issues. The main effort for FRA is to sort that out.”

Prasad adds they are using money wisely in different phases to ensure that as many roads as possible are taken care of.