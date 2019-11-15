FRA plans road rehabilitation in other parts of Fiji

The Fiji Roads Authority plans to carry out road rehabilitation in Nadi and Labasa in the next financial year.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says all these tentative plans will be executed once budget is approved by the government.

Moore says they’re also proposing upgrades to certain sections along the Kings and Queens Road as well as the Nabouwalu to Labasa road over the next 12 months.

Contractors are currently rehabilitating roads in the greater Suva area.

“We have to pay credit to the traveling public as well they recognized the need to do this. And been extremely cooperative when it comes to moving around, changing lanes and going through the traffic management, which helped us enormously. When the public understands, they helping us massively, so thank you to the traveling public”.

The Fiji Roads Authority has spent an estimated seven million dollars on road rehabilitation in the Central Division following Tropical Cyclone Harold.