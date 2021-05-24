Home

FRA outlines key areas for improvement

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 21, 2021 5:40 am

The Fiji Roads Authority will be prioritizing three key areas of services in this financial year.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says most of their work and current programmes have been affected by the pandemic.

Prasad says their priorities include improving the level of service in sealing and resurfacing of roads, among others.

“The other one is we are preparing and organizing all the future projects. We are putting together the survey required and the due diligence for future projects. The third one is those projects that were delayed together with the ones that are still in the program but are continuing, so we want to complete it all.”

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu has also assured that while COVID-19 may have affected a lot of work, they remain committed to helping all Fijians.

“The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management is fully aware that investment in rural infrastructure is crucially important to foster Fiji’s economic development.”

The Fiji Roads Authority is carrying out work around the country despite the situation and the ongoing curfew is helping them fast track certain programmes.

