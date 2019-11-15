FRA looks at introducing slow vehicle lanes

With traffic congestion still a major concern, the Fiji Roads Authority says they are looking at ways to make traffic flow more efficient.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says they have identified a few areas in and around Suva City where traffic flow needs to be streamlined.

Moore says the Suva Port and Market area are among the routes which needs to be relooked at.

“We looking at one-way system for MC Gregor road that’s going to help as new development is coming along and we are also trying to carry out more work on princess road in the future. This is probable two to three years away but we are trying to ease congestion along Princess Road by introducing a slow vehicle lane between Sawani and Colo-i Suva.”

Moore says they also have a scheme to replace the outdated traffic lights which will further help traffic flow.