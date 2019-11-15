Home

FRA focusing on building resilient infrastructure

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 8, 2020 12:30 pm
The Fiji Roads Authority is focusing on building resilient infrastructure which will go a long way.

FRA chief executive Jonathan Moore says in line with this, the deck of the new Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge is 1.90 meters higher than the existing bridge.

Moore says this will protect against future damage.

The FRA says sea level rise, frequent flooding and cyclones are a few natural disasters which have had an impact on their infrastructure.

Moore says investing now to build better suited infrastructure will save money in years to come.

The new bridge with a design life of 100 years, will accommodate two-lane traffic and one walkway for pedestrians.

The FRA will be focusing on constructing more weather resilient infrastructure.

