FRA focuses on upgrading existing roads

The Fiji Roads Authority has been focusing aggressively on promoting surface upgrades to existing roads.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Kamal Prasad says the Authority has a plan in place and the team will work on executing it.

“All the existing roads we will get it up to a level of service where people are able to move around without damaging their vehicles. Around Suva, FRA has put around effort to get most of these roads resurfaced or reconstructed basically most of it and we are still on it.”

Prasad says FRA has stepped up efforts to fix and reconstruct the roads in the Central Business District areas.

He also highlighted that the Authority has received requests from numerous individuals to urgently fix roads in their areas.

Prasad says the Authority will not be shifting its focus based on a request but they will work according to the programs they have set out for this financial year.