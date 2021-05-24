Home

Roads

FRA estimates over $100m damage to infrastructure

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 14, 2022 4:30 pm
The Fiji Roads Authority says the damage bill following the recent heavy rain and flooding is estimated to be over $100 million. [Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority says the damage bill following the recent heavy rain and flooding is estimated to be over $100 million.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says their assessment of the extent of damage to infrastructure is still underway.

Prasad says there has been extensive damage to the roads in the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses they will prioritize repair work, however, they are also conscious of their spending.

“We need travel and we need manpower and plant. We are conscious of how much we have and that’s why we are just making sure that we are a sustainable way of spending and making sure that we don’t put so much work in the market so that the prices go off the roof.”

The main concern for FRA is damage caused by flooding to its unsealed roads.

 

 

