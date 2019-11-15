Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|
Full Coverage

Roads

FRA encouraged by increased budget

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 21, 2020 4:55 pm
Fiji Roads Authority says the increased budget allocation for the next financial year is encouraging.

Fiji Roads Authority says the increased budget allocation for the next financial year is encouraging.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says allocation shows that their work is recognized as the FRA continues to better road networks throughout Fiji.

Moore says the FRA now has money for ongoing maintenance of roads and the rehabilitation or fixing of poor networks for the next 12 months.

Article continues after advertisement

“The allocation for the maintenance budget is good we can work with that and make sure that the roads are maintained in a safe condition but there is also a separate allocation now for rehabs and renewals which is really important to us because that gives us longevity and it gives us sustainability on the work that we do.”

Aside from the major road rehabilitation projects, Moore says they are also looking to continue bridge replacements.

“The major one I would say is the bridge replacement projects, they will continue, they have to continue because we have to get those bridges changed.”

He says there is also work on some major highway upgrades, the Queen Elizabeth Drive, replacing the Nasese Bridge.

Moore adds that the FRA will also undertake some less obvious projects such as new footpaths and street lights.

Even with revenue constraints due to COVID-19, the government has been able to increase the budget allocation to the Fiji Roads Authority by $72.4m. FRA has been allocated $348.9 million in the next budget.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.