FRA currently repairing 20 bridges across Fiji

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 14, 2020 5:58 am

The Fiji Roads Authority confirms that work is now underway for the replacement of twenty bridges across the country.

A major bridge to be replaced is the Bulu Bridge which is located on a sharp bend next to Malevu village in Sigatoka.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says apart from the replacement work, another 72 bridges have been earmarked for urgent repair work that will likely take another four to six years.

Article continues after advertisement

“Right now, we’re replacing the critical. And as we replace in those critical ones, some of the urgent ones are now moving up to critical status. So the next contracts that go out will be to replace those urgent ones now, but becoming critical”.

Moore adds the lifespan of a bridge is unfortunately half of what it should be hence, quality work will be strictly monitored to sustain durability of any newly constructed or repaired bridge.

A total of 608 bridges in Fiji is managed by the Authority.

