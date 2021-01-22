FRA continues with road work schedule

Fiji Roads Authority contractors are working around the clock to complete the roads that were damaged even before TC Ana hit Fiji.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says for now contractors will start working early in the morning and will go late into the night.

However, some traffic management will be put in place to minimize congestion.

Prasad adds there might be some inconvenience for a short period but the Authority is working on increasing efficiency.

“What we are trying to do is rip the whole road up so that they are not stuck in traffic in weeks to come that’s the whole idea. We are out in full force but peak hour is when they will try not to work. There is a set of traffic management put in place.”

The FRA is working on Nokonoko Road, Grantham Road, Ratu Mara Road, Valelevu, Khalsa and Kanace Raod.

Prasad says upon completion they will move to Tacirua, Bayview heights and Sukanivalu roads.