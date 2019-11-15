FRA completes road work on six sections in Central Division

The Fiji Roads Authority has completed rehabilitation in six locations in the Central Division.

Sections of Princes Road, Ratu Sukuna, Fletcher Road, Nabua Commercial area, Karsanji Street and Nabua Bypass Road now have a new seal.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the improvements include road surface improvements, improved drainage, badly damaged sections of the kerb and channel and line marking.

Most of the work was carried out at night to reduce traffic congestion.

Moore says driving conditions are now improved and travel time reduced, as these roads are among the most frequently travelled routes in the Central Division.

“We are particularly pleased in the budget to see recognition of rehabilitation over repair. There was a $30m allowance for rehabilitation for just to top of work we are doing in the last few months in Suva. That will go very well across the country and we will be able to do some major work in Nadi, Labasa and Suva.”

He says temporary repairs can only be done so many times in the same location and once that limit has been reached the road requires major rehabilitation.

Moore says FRA is taking steps to deliver rehabilitated roads throughout the country.