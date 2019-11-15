FRA changes methods for fixing potholes

In an effort to prevent the re-surfacing of potholes, the Fiji Roads Authority has introduced a new methodology for its contractors.

Moore says contractors are now adding stones to their mix of asphalt when covering potholes.

“We taking clusters and we repairing it one time with the socket method and sealing the surface before we apply the asphalt, it’s a kind of mini-rehab and we are also using stones instead of de-asphalt, the stone kept with the correct thickness of asphalt is more efficient than just putting the asphalt in a hole.”

Moore assured the FRA officials are also making constant rounds to sites where contractors are working.