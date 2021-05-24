FRA carrying out resurfacing works

A number of roads around the country have been earmarked for pothole reduction program.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says the program will progress in three phases as they are working with the resources available.

Prasad says the pothole reduction program is being implemented on a number of roads in the Suva peninsula including, Samabula, Raiwaqa and Muanikau.

He adds resurfacing work is also being carried out.

“You’ll see a lot of resurfacing work in Suva Lautoka, Nadi, Rakiraki, Labasa, Savusavu. Savusavu is slow as we don’t have many contractors there are not many contractors”.

Prasad says they want to complete sealing before it starts raining and potholes reoccur.

The Fiji Roads Authority has been allocated a total of $272.4m in the 2021-2022 national budget of which $72.9m has been allocated for the essential maintenance of FRA’s road assets.