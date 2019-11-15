FRA aims to employ local villagers during road rehabilitation

The Fiji Roads Authority is running a scheme with the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank where locals will be employed during road rehabilitation projects around the country.

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says contractors that will be conducting road rehabilitation projects have been advised to employ locals from nearby villages to provide them with a source of income.

Moore adds this is also part of upskilling people in rural communities as it will also provide them with an opportunity to pursue qualifications in relevant fields.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s trying to build the capacity in Fiji. These people get trained when ADB works with us and they can train and become business owners themselves in the future or work as independent contractors. That’s the plan and it will also boost the capacity of the Fiji market and if we can do this through our works with the ADB and the World Bank, it’s all for the good really.”

The FRA Chief Executive adds the engagement of locals in such project is will address road issues that have been neglected for decades.