FRA aiming for gender diversity in workplace

The Fiji Roads Authority is working to ensure gender diversity within its workplace and women engineers are given the same opportunities as men to lead major projects.

Civil Engineering Graduate Alitia Temo, who is leading the current road work on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Nasese, Suva, says women have broken the gender stereotype in the engineering field.

Temo, a mother of two says women are now getting more recognition in Engineering, a field that used to be dominated by men.

“If you are passionate about your field of interest and know that your contributions will make a change for the betterment of your family, community and country as a whole, GO FOR IT! The sky is the limit.”

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says they want to ensure that women are fairly represented in every aspect of their work.

“We are working very closely with the ADB and the World Bank not only on gender mainstreaming by bringing ladies into the industry. It’s also to do with the work that we are carrying out as well.

Temo who worked on the Suva Arterial Roads Upgrading Project is encouraging women to follow their dreams no matter what field it may be.