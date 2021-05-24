Flood affects Kings Road

Flooding has affected parts of King’s Road in the Western Division.

This comes as heavy rain continues in most parts of the Rakiraki, Ba and Tavua causing floods early this morning.

Rakiraki resident Ateca Vola says they were sleeping last night when floodwaters entered their homes.

“Our village was flooded since last night. Rain died down for a bit and now it’s raining again. Hopefully, there is no more flooding tonight because it is really affecting us here in Rakiraki.”

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, 22 roads in the Western Division are currently closed and 64 crossings are closed to traffic.

Floodwaters continue to rise and people are to remain vigilant and do not cross flooded roads.