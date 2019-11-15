Home

Flash flood warning

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 28, 2020 2:32 pm
A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to Waimanu, Waidina, Wainimala and Wainibuka river.

It is also in force for Naboutini village to Navua, Veisari to Lami along the Queens road, Suva to Nausori corridor and Korovou along the Kings road.

Residents in low lying areas within the Central Eastern Division are also advised to remain cautious.

A trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji and associated cloud and rain continues to affect the group.

 










