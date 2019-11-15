Estimated $7m spent for road rehabilitation in the Central Division

The Fiji Roads Authority has spent an estimated seven million dollars on road rehabilitation in the Central Division following Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Several roads in Suva are extensively pricked with potholes, which has ignited frustration among the traveling public along the Suva/Nausori corridor in recent months.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore has given assurance that the rehabilitation work can sustain the road condition for over 20 years.

Moore anticipates the spending on road rehabilitation to increase due to the extent of the work.

“It depends on what work we do – if we re-seal or rehabilitation. Because rehabilitation is far more expensive than re-seal. But what I can say is the final number is very cost effective considering what we do on potholes repairs in the past”.

He confirms that rehabilitation is progressing well on sections of Princes Road, Ratu Sukuna Road, Fletcher Road, Nabua commercial area, Karsanji Street and the Nabua Bypass.

“But honestly it might be early August because we’ve been hit by a few weather issues in June. We didn’t start the rehabilitation until June because we made the decision going forward the rehabilitation of that place between Junes to October every year rather than working through the winter which is the waste time and money”.

The Authority plans to carry out rehabilitation in Nadi and Labasa in the next financial year. JN/