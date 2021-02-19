Emergency Weight Restriction in Nadarivatu Road

An emergency weight restriction will be placed on Nadarivatu Road, Tavua from 8pm today.

This is a precautionary measure as a crack along the section of the road has developed and the length of the crack has been accelerated by the continuous heavy rain and heavy traffic.

The crack was noted after TC Ana and dedicated filed team has been monitoring the section on a daily basis.

The Fiji Roads Authority is warning that a potential road under slip can occur should the existing frequent rainy weather continue.

FRA says a weight restriction will also be in effect post risk assessment.

The Authority advises that daily and weekly risk assessments will be conducted and the general public will be advised on further developments.

FRA Contractor and the Fiji Police Traffic Management teams together with the Land Transport Authority will be at both ends of the weight restriction site to redirect heavy vehicle traffic.

Detour roads are available for heavy traffic to and from Nadarivatu area but will be subjected to weather conditions.