Emergency mode activated by FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority is now operating on emergency mode as the country is trying to deal with the second wave of COVID-19.

This is to ensure that they adhere to the Health Ministry’s efforts in containing the virus, as they do not want to risk their contractor’s lives.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they are calling their contractors on a case by case basis.

“Basically now is almost like an emergency mode. So if there is an emergency in terms of road, then we will deploy the crew that is in the same containment zone.”

Prasad says work on the bigger road projects are currently on hold.