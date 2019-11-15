Edinburgh Drive partially open

The Edinburgh Drive in Samabula is now operational for Suva bound commuters only.
The Fiji Roads Authority is urging those planning to travel out of Suva through the Edinburgh Drive to use alternative routes.
Contractors have managed to clear off half of the road.
Drivers are urged to be cautious when travelling on the road.
