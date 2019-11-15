Drivers to take heed of the precautionary signs

Fijians need to respect the contractors working on the road

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says drivers need to take heed of the signs placed on the road by the workers.

Usamate says there have been instances where the infrastructure has been damaged due to over speeding.

“It’s very important that people take heed of the road signs. When the road sign says 50 then you drive at 50 because if you don’t do that you destroy the infrastructure and we have to pay for that and that money comes from the taxpayers.”

The Fiji Roads Authority in past months had received complaints from its contractors regarding motorists not following precautionary signs placed at work sites.

The FRA has reiterated that the signs are for the safety of contractors and motorists alike.