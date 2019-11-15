Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Roads

Drivers to take heed of the precautionary signs

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 19, 2020 12:25 pm
The Fiji Roads Authority in past months had received complaints from its contractors regarding motorists not following precautionary signs placed at work sites.[Source: File Photo]

Fijians need to respect the contractors working on the road

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says drivers need to take heed of the signs placed on the road by the workers.

Usamate says there have been instances where the infrastructure has been damaged due to over speeding.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s very important that people take heed of the road signs. When the road sign says 50 then you drive at 50 because if you don’t do that you destroy the infrastructure and we have to pay for that and that money comes from the taxpayers.”

The Fiji Roads Authority in past months had received complaints from its contractors regarding motorists not following precautionary signs placed at work sites.

The FRA has reiterated that the signs are for the safety of contractors and motorists alike.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.