Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Roads

Driver behaviour adds to traffic jams

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 31, 2022 12:30 pm
The behaviour of drivers is one of the main causes of traffic jams between the Suva/Nausori corridor during peak hours.

The behaviour of drivers is one of the main causes of traffic jams between the Suva/Nausori corridor during peak hours.

The Fiji Roads Authority has completed a two-week time trial of traffic flow in the mornings and made two key findings.

Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says the sheer volume of vehicles travelling into Suva is part of the problem, but it’s made worse by drivers who disregard basic road rules.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRA has found that motorists make traffic jams worse by blocking critical intersections along the Highway.

“When the light is on amber, everybody rushes to get into the intersection so once they are in and the other set of guys gets green, they are not able to move. They also follow through and come into the intersection. After maybe 15 minutes of that we have massive queues.”

Prasad says while the FRA will address the capacity issue in terms of accommodating the high number of vehicles on the road during peak hours, they also need to put in deterrents to control driver behaviour.

The FRA will now install red light cameras to catch drivers who block critical intersections and fines will be issued for infringements.

Prasad also says their end goal is to bring traffic jams to a manageable level.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.