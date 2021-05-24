Demolition will be done in the safest way

The Fiji Roads Authority expects metal recycling companies to submit their Expression of Interest to demolish the 85-year-old Rewa Bridge in Nausori.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says whoever will be awarded the demolition contract, will be responsible for the disposal of the metal structure.

The FRA is looking at three different companies or individuals who can carry out the work.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says there are a few ways the old bridge can be demolished, but they will look at the cheapest and the safest way.

“You can cut it in pieces and take it away, you can put dead code and cut those charges on it and then blow it up, let it fall in the river and pull it out again – but those are all unsafe ways of doing it. The best way is to cut it in pieces, but stability is important and whoever gets to do it – it is a time-consuming thing.”

The Bridge was constructed in 1934 and was closed indefinitely in July 2017 after it was deemed unsafe for use.

Prasad adds under the scope of work, the metal structure will be removed and the piers will need to be cut off at the river bed level.

He adds the demolition work will be planned accordingly as they don’t want the structure to be a hazard during the cyclone season.

The demolition of the iconic Rewa Bridge is expected to begin in April next year.