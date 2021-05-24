Damaged seal on Nokonoko Road removed

Work on Nokonoko Road in Laucala Beach, Suva is expected to finish by tomorrow.

The road is closed since yesterday following extensive damage due to a burst main.

The Fiji Roads Authority says damaged seal has been removed and a compliant road base and sub-base will now be placed.

The FRA says they decided to leave the current closure of Nokonoko in place until the resurfacing is done to maximize construction efforts.

It says this is also done to ensure the safety of road users and contractors.

The FRA will manage traffic at Sekoula Road and Ratu Dovi junction through controllers on inbound and outbound traffic.