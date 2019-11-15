Home

Bad weather delays road work in Central Division

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 8, 2020 6:30 am
The Fiji Roads Authority says delays in road work in most parts of Suva is because of the unfavorable weather over the past few months.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says despite this, rehabilitation is progressing well on sections of Princess Road, Ratu Sukuna Road and Fletcher Roads as well as Nabua Commercial area, Karsanji Street and the Nabua Bypass Road.

Moore says the Authority normally carries out repairs between October and June and they plan to complete all rehabilitation for this year by early next month.

Article continues after advertisement

So we focusing maximizing our output on rehabilitation from June onwards. Unfortunately this year, June was a wetter June than normal. So it did affected our work so we pushed our work to about a week or two”.

The Authority plans to carry out rehabilitation in Nadi and Labasa in the next financial year.

 

