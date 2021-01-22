Home

Roads

Alternatives routes for Vanua Levu travel

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 2, 2021 4:40 pm

Travellers between Nabouwalu and Labasa will have to use a feeder road until landslips on the main service route are repaired.

Multiple slips present a challenge to the Fiji Roads Authority in ensuring that people and goods can be transported between Labasa, Nabouwalu and Savusavu.

FRA Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says the feeder road has a ten-tonne weight limitation.

“It’s going to go through Tabia, Naduri Road and then from there to Korovou road and comes back to Nabouwalu. That has a restriction of ten tonnes on one of the bridges.”

Prasad says heavy goods vehicles above the weight limit also have alternatives routes.

Four of the slips have been repaired while FRA engineers will be deployed to the larger sites to begin work.

