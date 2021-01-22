Home

Roads

Alternative route for Nabouwalu to Savusavu services

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 12:57 pm

The Fiji Roads Authority will be prioritizing roads in the Northern Division to re-open accessibility for Fijians.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says the major issues are in the Northern Division as some of the roads link from Nabouwalu to Labasa has had major slips.

Usamate says there is an existing road that can provide accessibility from Nabouwalu to Labasa which the FRA might upgrade.

“The Lomolomo slip which has happened on the highway that comes across Labasa to Savusavu, I think that will be useable. There is another one close to the junction on the road coming down to Savusavu. The FRA is assembling the contractors to make sure they can restore the links.

Usamate says the FRA is reviewing its options to restore the road network between Nabouwlau and Labasa.

