ACCF and Total Energies handover road safety kits to LTA

ACCF Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji and Total Energies handed over road safety awareness materials and equipment to the Land Transport Authority.

ACCF Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says these organizations must support awareness around safety for our children.

Akbar adds this is due to the increasing number of applications received about children being victims of road accidents over the past three to four years.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the commission is fortunate to work closely with Total Energies and LTA on this important initiative.

“It’s very important that we support road safety awareness to the community as a whole. All of those deaths and injuries were preventable and the causes of those deaths and injuries ranged from parental negligence, and child negligence in terms of crossing the road etc. ACCF has actually sponsored coloring books.”

LTA Chief Executive, Flagon Bekker is thankful to the timely support from ACCF and Total Energies.

He says while we have the primary role of keeping Fijians safe on our road, this is not an individual task, rather a mammoth duty that requires collective support and efforts.

These road safety kits will be delivered to the Heads of Indira Gandhi Memorial School as well as Rishikul Primary School, and these schools were selected based on LTA’s Road Safety visits and school crossing observations.