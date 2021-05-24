Home

Roads

Access road to benefit Fijians in Naitauvoli, Naitaisiri

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 24, 2022 12:14 pm
[Source: Inia Seruiratu/Twitter]

Fijians living in and around Naitauvoli in Naitasiri now have better access to roads.

This comes after the completion of the Naitauvoli Access Road that was funded under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges Programme at a cost of more than $25,000.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu says previously villagers of Naitauvoli used a track as access to and from the village and had been in a poor condition.

Article continues after advertisement

This used to pose a risk to the children who use the track, particularly during wet weather.

Seruiratu says the new road will not only improve access, but also ensure easier access to markets for farmers from the village.

